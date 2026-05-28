SHANGOMBO SOUTH RESIDENTS REJECT UPND ADOPTION PROCESS

…..Hon. Njeulu and some UPND members considering joining opposition political parties in protest against what they describe as unfair treatment





By Zambia Barotseland Border post

Reporter,



Residents of Shangombo South Constituency have expressed anger and disappointment over the recent adoption of UPND parliamentary candidates, accusing the ruling party of imposing leaders who are not indigenous to the area and unfamiliar with the challenges affecting local communities.





According to several residents spoken to in Sipuma, Beshe, and Kaunga Mashi areas, the people of Shangombo South feel sidelined by the party leadership after the adoption of Mr. Mubika Mubika as parliamentary candidate for Shangombo South Constituency.





The residents argue that Shangombo District is mainly composed of the Kwamashi, Mbukushu, and Kwamulonga people, and that leadership positions should reflect the diversity and interests of the local communities. They claim that Mr. Mubika Mubika is not from the Kwamashi people of Shangombo South but is a Kwamulonga from Natukoma village.





The concerned citizens further alleged that the UPND leadership has concentrated key political positions in the hands of individuals from one village and one family in Natukoma. They cited the adopted Council Chairperson candidate, the adopted parliamentary candidate for Shangombo North, the Shangombo South parliamentary candidate, and even the District Commissioner as all allegedly coming from the same family and village.





“This is unfair and unacceptable. Are there no capable men and women from other parts of Shangombo who can lead?” questioned one resident from Kaunga Mashi.





The residents accused the ruling party of ignoring the wishes of local party structures and imposing candidates on the people without proper consultation. They warned that the move could negatively affect the party’s support in the constituency ahead of the elections.





“We will not support imposed candidates who do not understand our problems and who are not part of our communities,” some residents said.





Meanwhile, information reaching the Zambia Barotseland Border Post indicates that Hon. Poniso Njeulu, who was reportedly recommended by local party structures to contest the Shangombo South parliamentary seat, was allegedly sidelined at the last minute by the UPND leadership in Lusaka.





Sources within the constituency claim that Hon. Poniso Njeulu had the backing of local structures and supporters but was shocked after the adoption certificate was instead handed to Hon. Mubika Mubika, a man residents allege did not even apply to contest for the Shangombo South parliamentary seat.





The development has reportedly left Hon. Njeulu and many local party officials deeply frustrated. Sources say the dissatisfaction surrounding the adoption process has created divisions within the party structures, with reports suggesting that Hon. Njeulu and some members are now considering joining opposition political parties in protest against what they describe as injustice and unfair treatment.



Efforts to get a comment from UPND party officials by press time proved unsuccessful.



©️ Zambia Barotseland Border post/ 2026