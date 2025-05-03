SHANGOMBO TOWN COUNCIL COMMENDED FOR OUTSTANDING CDF PROJECT DELIVERY

(Classified as best performer)



Lusaka — May 2, 2025



The Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance and Housing has commended Shangombo Town Council for its exemplary performance in implementing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects for the year 2023.



According to the Committee’s report, out of 26 approved projects, Shangombo Town Council successfully completed 24, with one project currently in progress and only one remaining outstanding. This impressive record has positioned Shangombo among the best-performing councils in the country.



The Committee praised the Council’s leadership and management for ensuring efficient and timely delivery of community projects, which include schools, health posts, and infrastructure upgrades. It further urged the local authority to sustain this momentum and strive for even higher standards in future project cycles.



In delivering its commendation, the Committee drew attention to contrasting performances across local councils, noting that while Shangombo excelled, some councils failed to implement their projects despite having received full CDF disbursements.



To build on this success, the Committee made several key recommendations aimed at strengthening accountability and financial management within the district. These include:



Improved financial record-keeping by cooperatives involved in CDF activities



Regular audits for loan beneficiaries to ensure funds are being used for their intended purposes



Enhanced efforts in loan recovery to sustain the revolving nature of CDF financial support



The commendation was delivered during a session captured in a video released by the National Assembly of Zambia, highlighting Shangombo’s achievements as a model for other councils to emulate.



Mazoho kwa Shangombo Town Council — a local expression of congratulations — has echoed across the district, as residents celebrate the tangible development brought about