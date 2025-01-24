“She came under our invitation!” -Calling a Fire Tender to Your Burning Home is an Inevitable Choice



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



The UPND Government has deep trouble explaining to the country, how a supposedly democratic and rule-of-law abiding government whose President won an election with popular mandate, is now a negative subject of numerous international human rights reports and is now under investigations for human rights abuses by the United Nations.





Their narrative is totally lost. They started with; “No it’s the Patriotic Front cadres that abused citizens and practiced violence.”



To justify this, they flooded the media with pictures of political violence and unleashed talking heads and useful idiots like Nevers Mumba to parrot the view.





Now that the narrative has failed as the United Nations holds accountable and responsible the State and its actors, such as the police, law enforcement agencies, Parliament, the Judiciary, the election body, they now have introduced a new narrative; “We invited her”, to shoMw their “innocence” or “transparency”.



How absurd!



Calling or inviting a fire tender or an ambulance to your burning home is not a patriotic act or friendly or welcoming option.



It’s an emergency. It’s a desperate act to save life or property.





We must remember that the emergency in this case, is the United Nations Report of Experts and UN’s earlier strong findings published on August 29th 2024 world-wide, that brings the presence of the Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur to Zambia;



“Zambia must immediately halt downward spiral of infringements on fundamental freedoms:” UN experts read the indictment on 29th August 2024.





The UN Independent Experts catalogued the multiple allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions on charges of unlawful assembly, espionage, hate speech and seditious practices against opposition political party leaders and members, parliamentarians, human rights defenders and activists, as well as restrictions on gatherings, meetings, peaceful protests and rallies in Zambia.



The Special Rapporteurs requested the Government of Zambia to respond to the allegations within sixty (60) days of receipt of their communication, after which a report would be prepared by the Special Rapporteurs to the United Nations Human Rights Council.





The Government has since given a response, a feeble excuse of a report dated 4th October 2024.



So the presence in Zambia, on behalf of the United Nations independent experts, of Ms Irene Zubaida Khan, a Bangladeshi British lawyer and human rights activist who is serving as the United Nations Special Rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion, is an emergency act to save lives and not a happy-go-lucky tourism trip.





A fire tender doesn’t come to your house at your invitation. It’s the fire that makes you call 911.

Stop the fire burning in the country.

Stop abusing human rights.

Stop harrasing political opponents.

Stop destroying the Patriotic Front with your actions at the Registrar of Societies, the Judiciary and Robert Chabinga.

Stop arrests and harrasment of the Opposition and Critics.

Allow picjets, protests, demonstrations, public meetings, political rallies. That’s how people express themselves.

Stop arresting young people expressing themselves in social-media audios and TikTok videos.



Stop abusing the Zambia Police and law enforcement agencies.

Stop the abuse of Parliament. Allow freedom of expression to thrive in Parliament.

Stop the clear abuse of the Judiciary.

Stop the abuse of the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Free and Fair is the strongest guarantor of national peace and security.

Stop the torture of suspects.

Stop the prolonged detention.

And stop those extra-judicial killings being done by the Zambia Police, the numbers have risen now look like a murder or assasin ring.



Allow Freedom to reign, Allow citizens to exercise their rights. Allow Freedom to reign.