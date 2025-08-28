‘She Never Received the Money’: Nandi Nyembe Died Without Receiving the Donations

Actress Nandi Nyembe Died Without Ever Receiving Promised Donations

Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe passed away on Saturday at the age of 75, leaving behind not only a legacy of powerful performances but also painful questions about the support she was denied in her final months.

Nyembe’s daughter, Thami, revealed that the funds raised for her mother earlier this year never reached her, despite public pledges and promises.

“She never received the funds or the items before her passing; I was busy with work when they were supposed to do the drop-off,” Thami told Sunday World, confirming the family’s deep disappointment.

R6 000 Raised, But Nothing Delivered

In April, fans and colleagues organised a fundraising event at the popular Soweto eatery Disoufeng after Nyembe’s financial struggles came to light. The actress had disclosed that she had spent R88 000 of her savings on her son’s medical bills, leaving her with little to survive on.

The benefit raised just R6 000 — yet, almost four months later, Nyembe never received the funds. Promised necessities such as a heater for the winter also failed to materialise, with organisers blaming delays and poor coordination.

Gayton McKenzie’s Unfulfilled Promise

Adding to the family’s frustration, Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie had publicly pledged R20 000 of his own money during a widely shared video call. He also promised to personally visit Nyembe at her Soweto home within two weeks.

While McKenzie did make the financial contribution, he never carried out the visit. He only went to the family home on Sunday — the day after Nyembe’s passing.

Spotlight on the Plight of Veteran Actors

Nyembe, best known for her unforgettable roles in Yizo Yizo, Zone 14, and Showmax’s Adulting, has become the latest symbol of the neglect many veteran actors face. Despite decades of contribution to the South African entertainment industry, many die struggling financially and without the dignity their work deserves.

Her death has reignited debate about how the country values and supports its aging stars.