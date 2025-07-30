She threatened to give my ‘wife’ to any other capable man to marry – Suspect reveals why he k!lled his mother-in-law

A 27-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly k!lling his mother-in-law in Kogi State has revealed why he committed the crime.

LIB reported that the incident occurred in Olla community, Omala local government aree of the state last Friday, July 25.

The suspect identified as Yayu Musa, lured the 50-year-old woman, Atayi Abdul to her farm where he attacked her with a machete.

Musa fled to a neighbouring village after the m8rder, but was traced and arrested by a local vigilante group.

A family member of the deceased, Lawal Muhammed, said that the suspect k!lled the woman because she refused to accept his proposal to marry her daughter.

However, during interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime because his mother in-law had been threatening to marry off her daughter Umi Idris, to another man because he couldn’t get her pregnant.

“I was angered into k!lling my mother-in-law because she wanted to deprive me from marrying her daughter,” he said.

“The woman (victim) gave me her daughter Umi Idris to marry, and I have spent all my hard earned cash in caring for my wife. But my mother in-law insisted that she will give my wife to another man to marry simply because my wife has difficulty becoming pregnant. And I have spent so much money to ensure my wife conceived to no avail.

“At a point I had to sell my motorcycle and made serious financial commitment in seeking medical solutions for my wife to get pregnant. But in spite of all that I did, my mother-in-law kept telling me I am not man enough to marry her daughter, and that she will give my wife to any other capable man to marry.

“So that was why I got angry, and I love my wife, I don’t want to see her marry another person while I’m still alive.”