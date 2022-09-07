SHIBUKOMBE SCAMPERS FOR HIS LIFE NAKED AFTER PRESENTING K4 AS NSALAMU

Mufulira has gone viral after a marriage counsellor commonly referred to as shibukombe was seen racing in Zimba compound with his old birth suit during broad day light paving his way in Lunsonga.

According to available stories, this incident happened on 7th March, 2022 in zimba compound of Mufulira.

A middle aged man identified as Mupesa Kennedy standing for his cousin took nsalamu in the afternoon as they could not manage in the evening.

Grace Phiri, a 19 year old could not hold the joy, she kept smiling and blushing like a pure virgin before being exploited and dumped.

Mr. Mupesa in the company of his friends were warmly welcomed into the loosely structured name of a house which required them to bend half way to get inside.

The conversation was going well until Mr. Mupesa displayed the small white plates, a sign of accomplishment to many lazy ladies, and the mere display of the small plates forced the girl’s father to shower the visitors with sweet munkoyo and roasted chicken.

A few minutes later, the girl was called and as our culture entails she was asked if she knew where the nsalamu was coming from, like a desperate 39 year old woman with menopause in mind, she agreed before the father could reach the punctuation and everyone smiled.

An old family member from Grace’s family drew close and reached for the plates which were put in the middle of the room.

However, after uncovering the plates he found a k4 smiling at him, he went to the girl’s father and whispered in his left ear, they have brought a K4.

In rage, the girls father asked if the visitors came to mock his daughter and before they could respond chaos was already ignited as the father had already left his chair asking everyone to disperse.

Mr. Mupesa who is believed to be a typical Bemba rose from his chair and laughed at the response of the girl’s father.

“Are you selling your child?” he asked, “nsalamu could be any amount. Okay, we will top up another K2.” he said repositioning his cap.

Hearing these words angered the girl’s father who flew from his bedroom and took hold of bashi bukombe….

Heaven broke loose, punches and kicks were all over, old jackets scattered everywhere. It was a fierce fight no one has ever witnessed.

Women ran out of the house to call for help but it was too late. Before people could come in to help, the council of elders had scattered into different directions and Mr. Mupesa was seen scampering for his life naked after the alleged sound beating.

Meanwhile, lots of people have been left dumbfounded failing to understand who was in the wrong. Mr. Mupesa despite being injured reportedly managed to get the K4 as he ran out.

Tompo (c) 2022