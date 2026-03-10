Ships Go Dark in the Strait of Hormuz as 2026 Crisis Forces Tankers to Vanish from Global Tracking





In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing 2026 Persian Gulf crisis, commercial vessels are increasingly disabling their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders while navigating the narrow Strait of Hormuz. The tactic, long associated with military or illicit operations, is now being adopted by civilian tankers seeking to evade detection amid U.S. strikes on Iranian vessels and retaliatory attacks on international shipping. Viral posts online highlight the trend, showing how captains are deliberately going “dark” to slip through one of the world’s most volatile chokepoints undetected.





Accompanying the report is an animated visualization of real-time ship traffic across the Persian Gulf. The footage reveals vessels approaching the strait with clear AIS signals, only for their positions to abruptly disappear before re-emerging on the far side.

The pattern mirrors a documented incident involving the Greek-flagged tanker Shenlong, which blacked out its transponder on March 4, prompting immediate concern from maritime authorities and insurers.





The 2026 crisis has transformed the once-busy waterway into a high-stakes arena of shadow operations. Following U.S. military action against Iranian assets and a series of drone and missile strikes on commercial shipping, dozens of tankers have been stranded or rerouted.

Bloomberg and Reuters have both confirmed the surge in AIS manipulation, noting it as a direct response to heightened threats in the region where every passing vessel now faces potential targeting.





At stake is nothing less than 20 percent of the world’s oil trade. According to France 24, only nine commercial crossings have been recorded since March 3, a sharp decline that has sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

With insurance premiums skyrocketing and major shipping lines halting operations, the economic ripple effects are already being felt from Asian refineries to European fuel pumps.