Shivambu vows Mayibuye Afrika Movement will win 2026 and 2029 elections





Mayibuye Afrika Movement, President Floyd Shivambu has declared that his new political party, is set to win both the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general elections.





Speaking at a media briefing in Midrand, Shivambu said the party is fully registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa and ready to contest all wards in 2026. “We are not just contesting elections; we are contesting to win,” he said.





Shivambu also confirmed the party’s leadership structure, with himself as president, supported by two deputy presidents and other key officials. The party’s constitution is now in effect, marking a new phase in its organization.





The Mayibuye Afrika Movement aims to tackle pressing issues such as unemployment and inequality, with Shivambu positioning the party as a serious contender on South Africa’s political stage.