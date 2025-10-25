Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye party fires deputy president over Zuma meeting

Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement fired deputy president Nolubabalo Mcinga on Friday for political misconduct, citing an unauthorised meeting with uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma.

The six-week-old political party said national officials unanimously voted to remove Mcinga “effective immediately” while allowing her to retain basic membership in the organization.

“The national officials have the authority to appoint and remove leaders from organizational responsibilities, and they duly exercised this right,” national spokesperson Sydney Baloyi said in a statement.

The dismissal follows weeks of reported infighting between Mcinga and party president Shivambu, former colleagues at the Economic Freedom Fighters who left together to form the new movement in September.

The party accused Mcinga of meeting Zuma without approval to discuss a “$500-billion investment proposal,” according to internal documents. Officials also alleged she attempted to recruit members for a separate political party and inflated invoices for party activities.

“The decision was taken to decisively protect and defend the integrity of the organisation against infiltration and abuse of office for personal gain,” Baloyi said.

Mcinga denied forming a breakaway party in an October 17 statement. “I remain a full and active member of the movement, serving as its deputy president and co-founder,” she said at the time.

The former EFF parliamentarian said she received allegations against her in an October 11 letter, which she described as “false” and to which she had already responded.

Party officials rejected claims Mcinga had been promised a salary, housing or VIP protection. “No leader joins with an expectation of remuneration. Mayibuye is not an employment agency,” Baloyi said.

Mcinga confirmed she was removed from internal WhatsApp groups without explanation before receiving formal notice of the allegations against her. She said individuals had approached her seeking advice about establishing a new party but denied any concrete plans.

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement faces internal disciplinary proceedings against Mcinga despite her removal from leadership. Party officials said they would not comment further on the matter.

Shivambu launched the movement on September 5 after being fired as MK Party secretary-general by Zuma in June. He had joined MK after leaving the EFF, where he served as deputy president since its 2013 founding.

The new party aims to contest South Africa’s 2026 local government elections. Shivambu appointed Mcinga and Robert Nwedo, president of the Maanda Ashu Workers Union, as his two deputies at launch.

Reports of tensions emerged within weeks of the party’s formation. Social media posts cited “power tensions” and “tribalism” as key issues, with some members accusing Shivambu of centralizing power.

The infighting intensified after former MK members Musa Nozi Dube and Nombuso Mkhize joined Afrika Mayibuye, according to party insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mcinga, also known as Queen Khazeka from her brief marriage to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, served in parliament’s National Council of Provinces before joining Shivambu’s movement.

South Africa’s political landscape has seen numerous new parties emerge ahead of the 2026 elections as voter turnout declined to 39.7 percent in 2024 from 89 percent in the country’s first democratic election in 1994.