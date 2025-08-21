Shock as South African man brutally st@bs his girlfriend to d3ath for allegedly cheating on him; posts video of her lifeless body on Facebook

A South African man identified as Mfana Ngwenya st@bbed his girlfriend, Kgaogelo Nnonu, to d3ath and posted a video of her lifeless body on Facebook.

The incident occurred outside a tavern in Maubane, Hammanskraal in Gauteng province in the early hours of Thursday morning, August 21, 2025.

According to initial reports, the suspect suspected Kgaogelo of cheating on him.

In what appears to be a moment of rage, he slashed her throat multiple times with a blade and posted a video showing her covered in blood, cursing her as she took her last breath.

The graphic video was later taken down but not before South Africans downloaded it.

What has further outraged the public is that the boyfriend later took to social media, where he posted a detailed explanation of why he k!lled her, claiming she cheated on him after everything he did for her.

He made another post on Facebook, saying she ‘ruined’ them but he will love her forever.

“They may judge me but you and I know the truth, you ruined us, as I posted everything on the app it will prove that. RIP to is, I promised you till death do us apart after I fought for your life. Will forever love you Mmamogashwa,” he wrote.

The disturbing posts have since circulated widely online, drawing anger and calls for swift justice.

Residents of the community expressed their heartbreak, describing Kgaogelo as a vibrant young woman whose life was cut short in a senseless act of gender-based violence.

The South African Police Service has not yet issued an official statement on the matter at the time of filing this report.

It remains unclear whether the suspect has been apprehended.