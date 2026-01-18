 SHOCK AT ALGERIAN DERBY AS ISHOWSPEED IS PELTED WITH WATER AND TRASH AT NELSON MANDELA STADIUM, FORCED TO LEAVE UNDER HEAVY SECURITY DESPITE SAYING “I CAME IN PEACE, I DIDN’T SUPPORT ANY TEAM” – FANS DIVIDED AS HIS RESPECTFUL AFRICA TOUR CONTINUES 





Popular American streamer and YouTube star Darren Watkins Jr., famously known as IShowSpeed, experienced a dramatic and emotional moment during his visit to Algeria as part of his 28-day Africa tour, where he has been travelling country to country to respectfully explore, learn and showcase African cultures to a global audience.





His trip began on a positive note. Upon arriving in Algiers on January 17, he was warmly welcomed by excited fans, amazed by the city’s historic buildings from the French colonial era, and openly praised Algerian food, especially couscous, calling it one of the best meals he had tasted on the continent. Throughout his visit, he repeatedly told his viewers that he was in Algeria to appreciate the culture, meet the people and experience everyday life, not to cause trouble or take sides in politics or football.





However, the mood changed dramatically when he attended the highly charged Super Cup final between MC Alger and USM Alger at the Nelson Mandela Stadium – one of the fiercest rivalries in North African football. As soon as some ultras noticed him filming, hostility erupted in the stands. Bottles, water and other objects were thrown in his direction, while sections of the crowd shouted at him to stop recording and leave.





Clearly confused and shaken, Speed was heard saying, “I didn’t do anything to them. I’m not supporting anyone. Why are they throwing water at me?” Security quickly stepped in and escorted him out of the stadium for his safety. Reports also indicate that on the way out, one individual hurled a racist insult at him, leaving the streamer visibly hurt and close to tears on his live stream.





Despite the frightening incident and the feeling of rejection, IShowSpeed later told his audience that he would not judge the entire country by the actions of a few people. He said most Algerians he met were kind, welcoming and proud to share their culture, and he described the overall visit as “mostly beautiful.”





Staying true to the spirit of his tour, he continued his journey to southern Algeria, where he met Tuareg communities in the Sahara Desert, joined in traditional dances, and once again showed deep respect for local customs, clothing and music.





Fans across Africa and beyond have praised him for the way he travels – not as a typical tourist, but as a cultural explorer who walks the streets, eats local food, interacts with ordinary people and uses his platform to show the world the richness and diversity of African nations. Many also condemned the stadium incident, saying he deserved protection and respect, especially since he made it clear he was neutral and only there to experience the atmosphere of one of Africa’s biggest football rivalries.