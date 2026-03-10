Shock in Africa: Madagascar’s Military President Dissolves Entire Government Overnight, Leaving Nation and African Union Watching Closely





A dramatic political development has unfolded in Madagascar, after military leader Michael Randrianirina suddenly dissolved the entire government in an unexpected move.





The decision reportedly removed Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo along with the full cabinet. No detailed explanation was immediately provided for the sweeping action, which has raised many questions both inside the country and internationally.





According to reports, senior government officials known as permanent secretaries will temporarily run daily state operations while the process of appointing a new prime minister begins.





Madagascar has been facing growing political pressure in recent months. Youth-led demonstrations have been reported in several areas, with many citizens demanding better transparency, economic reforms, and action on shortages affecting daily life.





The situation has also attracted attention from the African Union, which previously suspended Madagascar following the military takeover in 2025. The military leadership had promised that elections could be held within the next 18 to 24 months.





Political analysts say dissolving the government could signal internal tensions within the administration or an attempt by the military leadership to reset the political system while preparing for future elections.