🇿🇲 SHOCKING OR NORMAL? WHY CABINET STILL MEETS EVEN WITH PARLIAMENT DISSOLVED.



By Mufaya Simataa Lindunda



Did you know that Zambia’s Cabinet doesn’t need Parliament to exist or even to meet?



Wait, what? 🤔





Yes, countrymen and countrywomen. You read that right.

Parliament can be dissolved (empty chambers, no MPs, no sessions), but the President, Vice-President, and their team can still legally hold a Cabinet meeting.





Let that sink in.



When I first learned of this a few days ago, I was as shocked as you probably are right now. So let’s break it down, because this isn’t a loophole. It’s the law.





📜 1. WHAT THE CONSTITUTION ACTUALLY SAYS



Article 113 of 2016 of the Zambian Constitution defines Cabinet as:



· The President

· The Vice-President

· Ministers

· The Attorney-General (as an ex-officio member)





Nowhere does it say “but only when Parliament is sitting.”



So in theory, if the President and VP are in a room, you already have two legal members of Cabinet present.





🔢 2. WHAT ABOUT A QUORUM? (THIS IS WHERE IT GETS INTERESTING)



The Constitution does NOT fix a minimum number for Cabinet to meet.



Instead, quorum is set out in the Cabinet Standing Orders – an internal government document not published like Parliament’s Standing Orders.





That means, in practice, as long as the President follows whatever the current Standing Orders say (e.g., “at least two members including the President”), a meeting is legally valid – even with only the President and VP present.





👉 No MPs required.

👉 No Parliament required.

👉 No ministers required



🧠 3. HOW THIS WORKS IN REAL LIFE (AND WHY YOU’VE SEEN IT)



Ever noticed press statements that say:

“Cabinet met today and approved…” – with a few ministers missing on list?





That’s not a typo. That’s likely a fully lawful Cabinet meeting.



Why? Because government business can’t grind to a halt just because:



· Some ministers are travelling ✈️

. We have no ministers

· Parliament is dissolved 🗳️

· Or an election is around the corner



The system is designed for continuity, not ceremony.





⚖️ 4. WHY THIS MATTERS FOR YOU (YES, YOU)



This isn’t just legal trivia. It’s about accountability and understanding power.



If Cabinet can still meet after Parliament is dissolved:





· Who checks them?

· Can they make major decisions (budgets, contracts, appointments) without MPs watching?



That’s where constitutional conventions, court rulings, and public pressure come in.



So knowing this rule isn’t about fear – it’s about citizen awareness. You can’t hold power accountable if you don’t know how it works behind the curtain.





🎯 FINAL TAKEAWAY



Yes, Zambia can still have a Cabinet meeting even after Parliament is dissolved.

And yes, that is completely legal, unless the internal quorum rules are broken.





Now the real question isn’t whether they can meet.

It’s what decisions they may make while you’re not watching.



Stay curious. Stay informed. 🇿🇲

#ZambiaDecides

#KnowTheLaw

#LeadershipThatBuilds