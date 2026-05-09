SHOCKING: South Africans Left Horrified After Father Gunned Down In Front Of Wife And Two Young Daughters During Brutal Randfontein Attack





A tragic 2023 attack in Randridge, Randfontein has once again sparked outrage and debate about violent crime in South Africa after Dwayne Smith was reportedly shot and killed in front of his wife and two young daughters.





According to reports, Smith allegedly jumped out of his vehicle to protect his family after armed attackers opened fire. He was fatally shot during the incident, while his wife Ingrid was seriously wounded. The couple’s two daughters were left traumatised after witnessing the attack.





Reports claim the attackers fled the scene without taking valuables, raising further questions about the motive behind the shooting.





The heartbreaking incident has reignited public anger over rising violent crime, with many South Africans calling for tougher action against heavily armed criminals terrorising communities across the country.



What do you think government should do to stop these brutal attacks?