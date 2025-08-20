Shocking video shows an SUV crashing into YouTubers filming a food review

A sh0cking moment was captured on camera when a car crashed into a Houston restaurant where two YouTubers were in the middle of filming a food review.

Influencers Nina Santiago, known online as NinaUnrated, and Patrick Blackwood were dining at Cuvee Culinary Creations while recording content for their YouTube food series when disaster struck.

The now-viral video shows the duo enjoying several plates of food when an SUV suddenly crashed through the restaurant’s front window. Glass sprayed across the dining area, and tables were nearly tossed aside by the impact.

In the footage, Blackwood instinctively pushed Santiago out of harm’s way while stunned restaurant staff watched in disbelief.

“Tomorrow Is Not Promised @cuveesculinarycreations Glass Shatters Everywhere! SUV Crashes Through Window While We Eat Near Death Experience,” Santiago captioned the video when she posted it online.

