SHOULD WE ERASE ALL TASKS HON MASEBO HAS SUCCESSFULLY HANDLED BECAUSE OF ONE OMISSION?

One Monday morning a primary school teacher walked into his class,picked up a piece of chalk and without saying any word to his class,he started writing on the black board. He started writing basic arithmetic questions and answers in silence.The first question he wrote 1 + 1=2

The second he wrote 2+2=4

The third he wrote 4+4= 8



As he was writing,he could almost feel the piercing and inquisitive eyes of his pupils.He was aware that the pupils were keenly following his calculations going by the defeaning silence.He wrote nine questions and all of the nine questions were correct.However,on his last tenth question,he wrote 12 + 12= 44.Immediately he finished writing 44,the whole class burst into laughter.The teacher turned around and asked the class why they were laughing.The pupils continued laughing even more loudly,rudely and mockingly than before.The teacher pointed at the pupil who was laughing loudest to explain what he was laughing at.The pupil stood up and arrogantly pointed at the tenth question and said “Sir,that question you got it wrong”.



The Teacher,looked at his pupils and said, ” I got nine questions correct and none of you appreciated and thanked me for that,however,just one wrong answer out of ten has rendered me a laughing stork before my own students “.



The Teacher proceeded to explain to his pupils that,it is typical of small minds to ignore whatever good things one might have done for humanity but instead will cling on to one minor omission to find fault.He further said that it was typical and a tendercy for small minds to

Who can doubt the capacity of Honourable Sylvia Masebo? How many high profiled foras has Minister Masebo professionally handled flawlessly? Yes She is human and therefore,She can’t be perfect throughout her working career,but most of her eras are genuine and not calculated.Hon.Masebo is a full cabinet Minister with multiple policy tasks to execute.

Expecting her to be flawless on tasks which other technocrats are expected to do is expecting too much from her.Those that have occupied positions from directorship and above would agree with me that such omissions happen once in while.Therefore,to ask for Hon.Masebos blood based on just this one omission by her staff is unacceptable.Hon.Masebo is not only one of the most experienced cabinet Ministers but also a loyal Minister to the President.People should not easily forget that Hon.Masebo is superintending over a ministry that was bloated with scandals.She is technically unsettling beehives whom we should not expect to go down without a fight!



Let me conclude by putting it on record that Hon Masebo is a role model for many people.

Honourable,don’t be distracted,you have a huge following looking up to you.

I submit

Mupishi Jones.