Show which PF activities you sponsored, Shakafuswa challenges Lubinda

THE claims by PF figurehead Given Lubinda of singlehandedly funding the political party’s activities have been rubbished by Mandevu member of parliament Christopher Shakafuswa, who has challenged him to publicly provide evidence of party programmes which he has personally sponsored.

The suspended PF faction Lusaka provincial chairperson said the former justice minister should clearly outline the activities he claims to have financed instead of issuing misleading statements meant to portray him as the party’s sole financier.

Shakafuswa said there was no evidence to support the claims that he has been carrying the financial burden of the former ruling party.

“I challenge Hon Lubinda to state which PF activities he has sponsored,” Shakafuswa said.

The lawmaker further cited the funeral activities held at the PF Secretariat and at Chifwema in June for the late president Edgar Lungu.

He shared that Lubinda did not contribute anything towards the arrangements.

Shakafuswa said Lubinda should state how much he contributed to those activities, insisting that records would show he gave nothing.

His remarks come after Lubinda publicly complained that he has been funding PF campaigns from his own pocket, including the Chawama parliamentary by-election, due to what he described as the party’s lack of funds.

Lubinda claimed that the PF currently has no money to run its operations and that he has been personally bankrolling by-elections, accusing some party members of making loud pledges during meetings but failing to honour them.

By George Musonda

Kalemba December 30, 2025