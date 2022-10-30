SIANDENGE AND HAMAAMBA ARE FREE CITIZENS- UPND

PRESS RELEASE

MR SIANDENGE AND HAMAAMBA ARE FREE CITIZENS.

We have noted with concern the levels of misinformation being exihibited by the Patriotic Front aimed at tarnishing the image of the Zambia Police Service and the UPND led government.

The Patriotic Front through their Facebook page carried a propaganda story suggesting that the Zambia Police is headed by criminals such as Deputy Inspector General Special Duties Fanwell Siandenge and Protective Unit Commandant Fred Hamaamba .

This information is not only misleading but trivial in nature as the former ruling party is trying by all means to remain relevant on the political space.

The nation is alive to the happenings that followed the disputed August 2016 General Elections which led to the arrest and subsequent failed trial of Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta and 4 others on a tramped up charge of aggravated robbery.

Others named in that charge included former Western Province Police Commissioner Fanwell Siandenge and former deputy Commander in charge of the police protective unit Fred , Hamaamba who became instant political fugitives.

It is also imperative to remind the PF and its excited surrogates that Mwaliteta and 4 others went through a vigorous trial before the High Court which lasted for more than a year and resulted into an acquittal.

Mr.Fred Hamaamba was equally arrested and charged with the crime of aggravated robbery and remained incarcerated for more than 9 months before being acquitted by the High Court in the case of the people vs Fred Hamaamba due to lack of sufficient prosecution evidence.

Mr Siandenge was never arrested nor allayed before any court of competent jurisdiction but had to go into hiding in fear of the PF persecution and killing which had become common practice during the PF regime.

Now that the two senior police officers do not stand charged or convicted of any crime,where does the PF get its Dutch courage to accuse them of being criminals,a crime they failed to prove when they had the instruments of power and reigned supreme over the police and other institutions of governance?

The nation will recall how the Hatembos had to live a fugitive life for fear of persecution and possible killing by the PF and their surrogates Nawakwi and Chilufya Tayali.

Infact,we are calling for an inquiry to be instituted on the issue of Milton and Pheluna Hatembo whose lives were put in danger by PF surrogates Edith Nawakwi and Chilufya Tayali.

Today,the same people want to come out clean and allay the people they falsely accused of capital offences as suspected criminals.You failed to prove this allegation then and we challenge you to prove it now or forever keep your peace.

President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have restored people’s dignity and integrity and now our people can live without fear of persecution or any atrocities at the hands of PF sponsored criminals and street commanders.Allow the nation to enjoy its found freedoms devoid of unnecessary propaganda and infringements on its freedoms.

All that the New Dawn administration has done is to give and restore the dignity of the senior police officers such as Siandenge,Hamaamba and Shapa Wakung’uma who were unjustifiably turned into enemies of the state that which was unconstitutionally stripped from them.

These are Zambians who need protection and the UPND led administration has been human enough to cloth them of their integrity. Report them to law enforcement agencies if you feel they committed atrocities against humanity which you failed to prove when you had authority.

We would like to advise our friends in the PF to concentrate on what they claim to be a path towards rebranding which is already failing owing to the calibre of individuals leading the process. These are the same people that reign terror on innocent citizens through thuggery and other criminal activities including the looting of national coffers.

The PF are a shameful group of unclean people trying to cleanse itself despite not showing any signs of repentance because according to them,they did nothing wrong in the eyes of Zambians.

Zambians are watching!!

Trevor Mwiinde

UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman Politics and Mobilization N.M.C