“HE’S JUST A SERVICE PROVIDER!”

Sibiya Denies Any Personal Link to ‘Big Five Cartel’ Kingpin Cat Matlala

Explosive moments unfolded at the #MadlangaCommission as Police General Shadrack Sibiya flatly denied having any personal relationship with alleged “Big Five Cartel” kingpin Cat Matlala.

Under intense questioning, Sibiya insisted he does not know Matlala beyond official dealings, describing him strictly as a service provider to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“I have no personal relationship with him,” the general maintained, pushing back against suggestions of a deeper connection.

The high-stakes testimony comes as the commission probes alleged corruption and questionable contracts, with Matlala’s name repeatedly surfacing in dramatic claims. Sibiya’s firm denial now adds another twist to proceedings that have already gripped the nation.

As scrutiny tightens, all eyes remain on what further revelations could emerge from the witness stand.