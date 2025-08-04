Sibiya threatens to sue Mkhwanazi over defamation allegations, demands apology





Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, has threatened legal action against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over alleged defamatory remarks.





According to a report by City Press, Sibiya’s legal team issued a letter dated 25 July demanding that Mkhwanazi retract his statements and issue a public apology within five days. Failure to do so, the letter warns, will result in a defamation lawsuit.





This comes after Mkhwanazi, during a media briefing on 6 July, accused Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of orchestrating the disbandment of a Political Killings Task Team and shelving over 120 case dockets to protect politically connected individuals.





Sibiya has vehemently denied the claims, calling them false and damaging to his reputation and that of SAPS.





Sibiya is currently on a leave of absence ordered by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, pending an internal investigation. A judicial commission chaired by former deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has been appointed to probe Mkhwanazi’s allegations, with a preliminary report expected within three months.





Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has criticized Masemola’s decision to place Sibiya on leave rather than suspending him, arguing it undermines accountability within the police ranks.





As the SAPS leadership crisis deepens, all eyes are now on the Madlanga commission, which could have major implications for the future of law enforcement governance in South Africa.