Sibonelo Nomvalo Presses Paul O’Sullivan Over The Claims That Jacob Zuma Had A Child With Dudu Myeni





As expected, a showdown took place between Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) member of Parliament Sibonelo Nomvalo and controversial Forensic Investigator Paul O’Sullivan.





The showdown took place after O’Sullivan claimed that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had an affair with the late Dudu Myeni.



As if that was not enough, the Irish born O’Sullivan further claimed that Zuma and Myeni together have a son.





But O’Sullivan insisted that he had no DNA proof back up his claims that Myeni was Zuma’s “mistress”.



Nomvalo criticised O’Sullivan for labelling a deceased woman based on alleged romantic ties without concrete evidence





The heated exchange centred on O’Sullivan’s repeated description of the late former SAA chairperson Myeni as Zuma’s “mistress.”





Myeni died of cancer on 14 June 2024 at the age of 60.



O’Sullivan stood by his claim, arguing that the alleged existence of a shared son, Thalente Myeni, was “living proof” of what he described as a conjugal (non-marital romantic) relationship.





When pressed further for evidence, O’Sullivan cited what he described as circumstantial factors.





He claimed the alleged son lived at Zuma’s Forest Town residence after 2009, had reportedly referred to Zuma as his father on multiple occasions, and that it was “common cause in the public domain” that he is Zuma’s son.