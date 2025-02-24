SIBONGILE MWAMBA CONCERNED WITH REPONSE BY NORTHERN PS BERNANRD MPUNDU



Kasama Central Member of Parliament SIBONGILE MWAMBA has expressed concern over the response by Northern Province Permanent Secretary BERNARD MPUNDU, following a parliamentary question regarding the low stock of Line 2 and 3 anti-retroviral drugs in clinics and health facilities.



Ms MWAMBA clarifies that at no point did she speak of a shortage of drugs but rather highlighted concerns over low stock levels, as can be verified in the parliamentary video record.





She further clarifies that the question was asked in good faith to the Minister of Health, with the sole intention of seeking clarity on the situation and ensuring that patients continue to receive uninterrupted treatment.





Ms MWAMBA has since expressed shock that the Permanent Secretary chose to dismiss her question instead of using the opportunity to clarify the situation.





She further questions the basis of the Permanent Secretary’s response, given that he himself acknowledged that the province has approximately three months’ worth of stock for Line 2 and 3 ARVs.



Ms MWAMBA has since asked the PS to engage in constructive dialogue and provide transparency regarding ARV stock levels in Kasama Central while providing a clear plan to ensure that stock levels remain stable.



Additionally, Ms MWAMBA has urged the Provincial Health office to confirm stock levels of third line ARVs and ensure that no medicines are left to expire when they can be used to help patients in need.





She has reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for reliable healthcare in Kasama Central and called on the Ministry of Health to provide clear assurances regarding ARV stock stability.



During a press briefing on Friday last week, Northern Province Permanent Secretary BERNARD MPUNDU assured the nation that the province has a sufficient stockpile of ARV drugs.





Mr MPUNDU revealed that the province’s stock levels can sustain clients on the first line treatment for over three months and those on the second-line treatment for over two months.





Mr. Mpundu refuted claims made by Kasama Central Member of Parliament on the floor of the House, stating that the information was inaccurate.



Radio Mano