SICHILIMA BACKS NEW HOPE MMD CONDEMNS ILLEGAL PARTY ORGAN, THE POLITBURAL



Operation Save MMD has joined the Copperbelt New Hope MMD in demanding that the former ruling party be protected from going into extinction due to bad leadership and dictatorial tendencies.





Operation Save MMD leader Gastone Sichilima says the party’s undisputed record in bringing democracy in Zambia should be preserved through respecting the Constitution and the organization itself.





Mr. Sichilima who is a founder member of the mother of democracy in Zambia, the Movement for Multi Party Democracy, MMD, adds that revelations that Dr. Mumba has created an illegal organ called “the Politbural” are so unfortunate because the party’s Constitution is clear that the NEC is the highest organ in between two conventions and nothing else should be above it.





On Wednesday, MMD New Hope National Executive Committee Members based on the Copperbelt, led by Mr. Frank Bowa, condemned and branded as “illegal” an organ called “The Politbural” created by Nevers Mumba to make critical decisions in the party including illegal filling in of NEC casual vacancies like the illegal appointment of Pastor Philip as party spokesperson without following party constitution as guided in article 18(5).





“I am not speaking from without, Article 40(1) is very clear on term of office for party President. So even when he is talking about the Politbural, let him quote the Article in MMD Constitution which talks of such organ. That is an illegal and scandalous organ created,” the MMD founding member said.





Mr. Sichilima has further asked the Media to stop addressing Dr. Mumba as MMD Party President because his tenure of office ended in 2022.



He says as it stands, Dr. Mumba is illegally doing things in the name of the MMD.





“And you the Media, stop addressing him (Mumba) as party President today. He ceased to be a Party President when his 10 years, of two five years eaf terms, came to an end,” he adds.



Mr. Sichilima has further apologized to the nation over the misrepresentation of Dr. Mumba in public.





“Let me apologize to the nation on behalf of the MMD. What Nevers Mumba is doing and saying in Kawambwa (campaigning for UPND at a by-election) is doing it in his own personal capacity and not on behalf of the party,” Mr. Sichilima said.





Mr. Sichilima said Dr. Mumba defected alone to UPND and claiming that the whole MMD is in an alliance with the ruling party is illegal and totally wrong.





He says no one is against the MMD being in an alliance with any party but that the Constitution needed to be followed and the general membership across the country being in agreement on that route.

