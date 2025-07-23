SICHINGA URGES ECZ TO HOLD INCLUSIVE DIALOGUE AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Kabushi Constituency aspiring candidate, Tilus Sichinga, has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to engage all political parties and relevant stakeholders in meaningful dialogue before making key decisions leading up to the upcoming by-elections and the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Sichinga emphasized that heightened political activity often brings rising tensions among competing parties and their supporters, warning that a lack of inclusive consultation could lead to unnecessary conflict and perceptions of bias.





He expressed concern over recent actions involving the banning of political parties without prior engagement, arguing that such moves undermine democratic principles, stating that it is imperative that all stakeholders are brought to the table for open and constructive dialogue.





Despite his concerns, he commended the government for creating a peaceful political climate ahead of the by-elections, noting that such efforts lay a solid foundation for credible and calm general elections.





He further stated that Zambia has long been known for its peace, and moving forward, national unity and the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation should guide political and civic actions.