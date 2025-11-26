SICHONE UNPACKS 55-BULLETS IN AFCON PROVISIONAL SQUAD: Sichone has drafted 21-year old Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo

SICHONE UNPACKS 55-BULLETS IN AFCON PROVISIONAL SQUAD



Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has unveiled his 55-member provisional squad for the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 55-member list is in respect of the CAF deadline for teams to submit their provisional squads ahead of the AFCON, which will take place from December 21 to January 18.





Sichone has drafted 21-year old Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo and Austrian based Jack Kalichi Lahne who became an instant hit with fans for his promising goal exploits on his debut call for Zambia during the just ended FIFA window where he netted his debut goal for Chipolopolo.





The call-ups for Katongo and Lahne are part of the wider diaspora talent-search program undertaken by FAZ in an effort to re-enforce the national team.





Sichone has also given some standouts players from the U17 FIFA World Cup project a look in like Jonathan Kalimina, Abel Nyirongo and Christo Chitambala.



Other newbies include Chanka Zimba of Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Frank Chileshe of Locomotive Tbilisi.





The team will be trimmed to 28 as per CAF guidelines before zeroing into the final tournament squad, which will have 23 players unless the participating opts to add extras.





FAZ has lined up an international camp prior to the AFCON where the Chipolopolo will play some high profile friendly matches.



Zambia is in Group A alongside Morocco, Mali and Comoros.





FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD



(GOALKEEPERS)



Mangani Banda (Kabwe Warriors), Lawrence Mulenga, Willard Mwanza (both Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Zanaco), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune-RSA), Charles Kalumba, Christo Chitambala (both Red Arrows)





(DEFENDERS)



Jonathan Kalimina (Kafue Celtic), Kapambwe Musonda, Headson Paina (both Green Eagles), Owen Mwamba (Mufulira Wanderers), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Kabaso Chongo, Gift Mphande (both Zesco United), Stoppila Sunzu (Changchuan Yatai-China), Frankie Musonda (Bahrain FC-Bahrain), Jadel Katongo (Manchester City-England), Chanda Chileshe (FC Muza), David Hamansenya (FC Leganese-Spain), Mathews Banda (Nkana), Obinno Chisala (Al Mereikh-Sudan), Happy Nsiku (Red Arrows), Benson Sakala (Bohemians-Czech Republic)





(MIDFIELDERS)



Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian-Scotland), Humphrey Bwembya (Kabwe Warriors), Golden Mashata (Hapoel Ra’anana-Israel), Kelvin Mwanza, Given Kalusa, Solomon Mpasela (all FC Muza), Owen Tembo, Frederick Mulambia (both Power Dynamos), Joseph Liteta (Cagliari-Italy), Wilson Chisala, Tinklar Sinkala (both Zanaco), Frank Chileshe (Locomotive Tbilisi-Georgia), Kings Kangwa, Joseph Sabobo Banda (both Maccabi Be’er Sheva-Israel), David Simukonda, Abraham Siankombo, Pascol Phiri (all Zesco United), Gift Siame (Leganese-Spain), Kelvin Chipelu (Forest Rangers), Albert Kangwanda (Red Arrows), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha-Saudi Arabia), Lubambo Musonda (Magdeburg-Germany)





(STRIKERS)



Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Jack Lahne Kalichi (Lustenau-Austria), Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat Gan-Israel), Andrew Phiri (Singida-Tanzania), Eliya Mandanji (Zanaco), Kingston Mutandwa (SV Reid-Austria), Abel Nyirongo (Atletico Lusaka), Chanka Zimba (Inverness Caledonian Thistle-Scotland), Rickson Ng’ambi (FC Muza).



FAZ