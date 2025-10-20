Side chick beats her married lover for refusing to sleep over, locks him up and smashes his car windows

A side chick reportedly attacked her married lover, locked him inside her apartment and smashed the side windows of his car in Abuja.

An Abuja based Nigerian lady, Dominic Rita Kever said the incident occurred in her compound on Sunday night.

According to Rita, trouble started when the man refused to sleep over in the apartment which he rented for her.

“This one happen for my compound oooo man come rent house for side chick so today as the man come they start boxing. The side chick carry turning garri stick nearly kpai the man she come lock am inside run go outside where him park car, she shall give the window glasses new designs,” she wrote.

“We call landlord say two f1ght-ing the sup for here and they don lock another person inside make him call 911 ooo him rush cone spoil the door the man come outside.

“Him come Dey explain give us say him get wife ooo and the girl know but she want make him sleepover as him no gree na why she being be@t him. The man face shall don develop asundu with a touch of tooth shaking and bl00d. My question is that what is he going to tell his wife when he gets home.”