SIKAILE SIKAILE SEEM TO HAVE PERSONAL ISSUES WITH LUSAMBO, PF LEADERS & HE WANT TO USE MUVI TV

By Joseph Thanthwe Nyirenda

The narrative is good because it suggests what other programmes benefial to the country could be aired.

However, it is asking MUVI TV management to be choosy when inviting interviewees and ostracize certain people on the pretext that they have a bad image in society. It is evident from the letter that the writer has already picked a side. With my little knowledge about media, one of the functions of the media is to disseminate information.

It doesn’t matter whether the news is good or bad. It therefore follows that, in the event that the disseminated info is bad, and there are certain involved parties, the journalist has the audacity to interview the parties regardless of their social status. S/he doesn’t have to put words in the mouth of the interviewee. Alas, Hon. Bowman Lusambo defamed someone during the interview, it is him alone responsible for what he spoke because MUVI TV issues a disclaimer for such programs. Should the journalist dictate to the interviewee how to answer a particular question? If so, then the interview will lose its value because they’ll be talking based on the script.

I have heard Ms. Mercy Cowham insulting worse than did Hon. Bowman Lusambo. But she was on several media platforms being interviewed. I didn’t see any treatise of condemnation from these public figures like Mr. Sikaile and other social media personalities, except for comments on several Facebook pages. She did it with impunity and some think she was right because she was hurt. Now because it’s Hon. Bowman Lusambo, MUVI TV and its journalist are blamed. It implies that if it was Ms. Mercy Cowham who was interviewed, with a sarcastic language rated 18+, it would be fine.



I’m not in favor of Hon. Bowman Lusambo or against our sister Ms. Mercy Cowham. I’m against the unfair treatment of similar situations. The fundamental human rights are not typical for some but same for all. So if Ms. Cowham can insult with impunity, why can’t Mr. Lusambo insult with impunity?

Let there be balance.



The only wrong I find with MUVI TV is infringing the children’s rights by providing a platform to display their photos without parental consent.

Mr. Sikaile C. Sikaile you are offside sir.

Popeza cinatsitsa dzaye kuti njobvu ityoke m’nyanga, tiyeni tiimilile pakati.

When finding the root cause for a problem involving different parties, let’s not pick sides.