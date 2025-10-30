SILAVWE’S GPZ JOINS JOHN SANGWA AND DORIKA BANDA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL

1

Pleased to announce the partnership between the Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) and the Movement for National Renewal (MNR).



This partnership represents a new wave of unity among citizens and reform-minded organisations determined to restore dignity, hope, accountability, and national purpose.
Jackson Silavwe
President
GPZ.
29|10|2025

