SILAVWE’S GPZ JOINS JOHN SANGWA AND DORIKA BANDA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL





Pleased to announce the partnership between the Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) and the Movement for National Pleased to announce the partnership between the Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) and the Movement for National #TogetherWeWillRenewal (MNR).





This partnership represents a new wave of unity among citizens and reform-minded organisations determined to restore dignity, hope, accountability, and national purpose.

Jackson Silavwe

President

GPZ.

29|10|2025