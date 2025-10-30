SILAVWE’S GPZ JOINS JOHN SANGWA AND DORIKA BANDA’S MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL
Pleased to announce the partnership between the Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) and the Movement for National Renewal (MNR).
This partnership represents a new wave of unity among citizens and reform-minded organisations determined to restore dignity, hope, accountability, and national purpose.
Jackson Silavwe
President
GPZ.
29|10|2025
This is no movement to joke with, do not allow Saboi, the moment you do that the movement is gone