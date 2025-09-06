Simeza Sangwa fires warning shots at Nelly Mutti, gives her September 8 ultimatum over Bill 7





Dear Madam Speaker,



URGENT – Reference: Pending Petition in Law Association of Zambia v The Speaker of the National Assembly (2023SCC/0015) – Request for Undertaking to Preserve Status Quo on Bill No. 7





1. We act for the Petitioner in the proceedings concerning Bill 7 presently before the Constitutional Court. We write with reference to the National Assembly press release dated 22nd August 2025, wherein the National Assembly announced its intention to “readily to resume” the constitutional review process, “awaiting the indication by the necessary.”





2. In context, that statement appears to refer to the resumption of Bill 7, the very subject of our client’s Petition. As the matter is sub judice, any step by the schedule, or otherwise advance Bill 7 risks rendering the Petition nugatory and raises concerns of propriety and neutrality while the Constitutional Court is seized.





3. Accordingly, and without prejudice, we respectfully request a written undertaking by 16:00 hours, Monday, 8 September 2025, that the National Assembly will not fast-track, or in any way advance Bill 7 pending the determination of any interlocutory application, motion, or process with equivalent effect) pending the Constitutional Court’s determination of the Petition or further order.





4. If there is any misunderstanding, and the phrase “resume the process” was not intended to refer to Bill 7, kindly clarify this in writing by the same deadline.





5. In the absence of the undertaking or clarification sought, our instructions are to approach the Court for appropriate conservatory relief and directions. Our client reserves all rights, including as to costs.





We trust that Your Office will respect the Constitution and give this request the urgent consideration it merits, in the public interest.





Yours Sincerely,

SIMEZA SANGWA & ASSOCIATES