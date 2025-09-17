Written in 2021



SIMILARITIES BETWEEN MALAWI AND ZAMBIA CONTINUES.

IGNORE THEM AT YOUR OWN PERIL.





Both countries have similarities since time in memorial apart from

sharing boundaries and races of people. But there are some notable political activities between the two that have happened in the

same way.



1, Both Dr. Kaunda and Dr. Kamuzu Banda were longest serving

President’s of both countries and their roots are somehow not traced

from Zambia and Malawi, respectively.





2, Both Kaunda and Kamuzu, having a common slogan of “Wamuyaya” (Forever), had something to carry in their hands as symbol of authority;





3, President Chiluba, born in 1943, took over from Kenneth Kaunda and Bakili Muluzi,born in 1943, took over from Kamuzu Banda. Both

Chiluba and Muluzi went on to seek a 3rd term of office but failed after extreme opposition to both bids.





4, FTJ Chiluba brought in Levy Mwanawasa and campaigned for him single headedly; Bakili Muluzi brought in Bingu wa Mutharika and campaigned for him single headedly. As fate would have it both Mwanawasa and Mutharika won those elections.





5. Shortly after being elected as President, Mwanawasa fell out

favour with Chiluba and dragged him to court over corruption;

shortly after being elected as President, Mutharika fell out favour

with Muluzi. The new Malawian President took his predecessor to

court over corruption.





6, Now it gets interesting; Chiluba was prosecuted by Mwanawasa

administration Muluzi was prosecuted by Mutharika Administration Mwanawasa won a 2nd Term of office Mutharikha won a 2nd Term of office Mwanawasa chose Rupiah Banda as Vice President Mutharika chose Joyce Banda as Vice President Mwanawasa died in his 2nd term of Office due to Cardiac Arrest Mutharika died in his 2nd term of Office due to Cardiac Arrest (both deaths were predicted by TB Joshua)



7, Rupiah Banda took over from Levy Mwanawasa due to death of incumbent; Joyce Banda took over from Bingu wa Mutharika due to death of incumbent. The people who took over from the dead Presidents in both countries are named “Banda”!





8, After 3yrs, President Banda in Zambia lost to veteran opposition leader Michael Sata. Joyce Banda lost elections to veteran political party DPP





9.Prof Mutarika has lost to an opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera, does it mean Edgar Chagwa Lungu will lose to HH?



Let’s wait and see, …….