Simon Mwewa says he will wait for NMC’s Final decision

Lusaka Mayor aspirant, Chitambala Mwewa has published a 2021 Memo which assured aspirants that recommendations made by lower organs do not constitute an adoption.



He hopes that the decisions by Lusaka constituencies will be overturned.

He quoted a letter by then Chairperson for Elections, Hon. Gary Nkombo whoch stated that:



“As many of you may aware, on 7th April 2021, the Secretary General published rales and approaches to the adoption process in which he categorically stated that the adoption will be done by the National Management

Committee(NMC) upon considering security and intelligence records.”

“What this means is that some people may come out first in the on-going elections, yet not automatically adopted. The NMC will consider so many things before adopting any candidate.”

Matero, Munali, Mandevu, Kabwata, Kanyama, Lusaka Central and Chawama have voted for Deputy Mayor and Silwizya Ward 16 Councillor, Kettie Nanyangwe as the UPND prefered candidate for the position of Lusaka Mayor.