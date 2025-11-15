Simone Biles reveals why she got a bo0b job

Olympic icon Simone Biles has revealed the reasons why she chose to undergo a breast augmentation.

Biles recently undergone a number of procedures to improve her appearance, including a bo0b job.

Speaking to People Magazine, Biles said that she wanted to be more transparent so others, especially young girls, could be able to relate.

‘Okay, obviously you can notice the breasts,’ Biles, 28, said. She stressed that the choice was not over a lack of confidence in her body or that it was a part of herself she ‘didn’t like’.

‘But other than that, it’s just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I’ve always been very vocal about that.

‘And not that I didn’t like the way I looked or the way I felt. It’s just something that I notice, obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I’m just so used to it.’

Last month, Biles went on her TikTok page and revealed that she has undergone three plastic surgery procedures in her life, adding, ‘two of them, you would never be able to tell.’

In addition to the breast augmentation, Biles underwent a lower blepharoplasty, a procedure that reduced the bagginess from under her eyes and eliminates excess skin in the upper eyelids.

Finally, she also had a separate plastic surgery to her ear after an earring was ‘ripped out’ as a child.

‘Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that’s not relatable,’ Biles said. ‘But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly.

‘And so that’s why I decided to share it,’ she added, referring to the TikTok video.

‘I got a lower bleph because me and my family have, I call it the “Biles eye bags,”‘ she explains.

‘We’ve just always had them, hereditary, and so that was just a big flaw. Every time I would go to a shoot, they’re like, “Oh, can we put some strips on her?”‘

‘And I was like, “Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren’t going away. These are just hereditary.” So it’s something that I wanted to fix.’

The 11-time Olympic medalist also spoke about the negatives of social media, saying: ‘I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that’s no shame added as well,’ she said.

‘I feel like nowadays with social media, you see everyone and you’re like, “Oh my God, how does she look so good?” Social media is not real, so that’s why I try to be as transparent as possible.

‘But that’s why also I’ve told them, on my 27th birthday I got Botox — and for me, it didn’t go well. I didn’t like it because I had a floating eyebrow and everyone was asking what that was.

‘So I tried to share it [in August 2024]. And it’s like, you don’t have to do these things to fall in line to seem whatever. As long as you love yourself, that’s really all that matters.’