SIMUMBA DENIES EXPULSION FROM PF, AWAITS OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION
Nakonde Member of Parliament Hon. Lukas Simumba has dismissed media reports suggesting that he has been expelled from the Patriotic Front (PF), stating that he has not received any official communication from the party regarding the matter.
Hon. Simumba said he had only learned about the alleged expulsion through media reports and maintained that no formal notice had been served to him by the party leadership.
He explained that, as a dedicated PF member and Muchinga Province Youth Treasurer, he understood that disciplinary decisions of such magnitude are conducted through established internal procedures and not through media statements or social media platforms.
The lawmaker further stated that he would continue to regard himself as a loyal member of the Patriotic Front until he receives official correspondence issued on the party’s letterhead and bearing the necessary signatories and authority.
Hon. Simumba added that it was important to allow proper and lawful communication channels to be followed, especially in the prevailing political environment.
He reaffirmed his commitment to the party and indicated that he would await formal communication before taking any position on the matter.
Are these the people wishing to form next government ? I will be surprised if these guys win 2026 election ! As long as they are fighting each other day and night they should forget forming next government. Mundubule had been fired but look at the cream he has gone with. Those MP’s may go with their constituencies leaving Given holding onto a shell ! There’s so much confusion in opposition so much that time is too short to reorganize themselves. These people wasted the entire ,5 years playing foolish unproductive games. This coupled with HH and UPND numerous achievements the opposition stands completely no chance of winning.