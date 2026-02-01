SIMUMBA DENIES EXPULSION FROM PF, AWAITS OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION



Nakonde Member of Parliament Hon. Lukas Simumba has dismissed media reports suggesting that he has been expelled from the Patriotic Front (PF), stating that he has not received any official communication from the party regarding the matter.





Hon. Simumba said he had only learned about the alleged expulsion through media reports and maintained that no formal notice had been served to him by the party leadership.





He explained that, as a dedicated PF member and Muchinga Province Youth Treasurer, he understood that disciplinary decisions of such magnitude are conducted through established internal procedures and not through media statements or social media platforms.





The lawmaker further stated that he would continue to regard himself as a loyal member of the Patriotic Front until he receives official correspondence issued on the party’s letterhead and bearing the necessary signatories and authority.





Hon. Simumba added that it was important to allow proper and lawful communication channels to be followed, especially in the prevailing political environment.





He reaffirmed his commitment to the party and indicated that he would await formal communication before taking any position on the matter.