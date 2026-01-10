SIMUUWE COMMENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR ECONOMIC TURNAROUND IN 2025



Lusaka – United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for implementing sound policy frameworks that have driven Zambia’s economic recovery and growth in 2025, citing achievements across key sectors of the economy.





MACROECONOMIC PERFORMANCE



Mr. Simuuwe said Zambia’s economic turnaround is reflected in the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 5.8 percent to 6 percent, positioning the country as the fastest-growing economy in Southern Africa. He attributed this performance to deliberate policy reforms under the New Dawn Administration.





MINING SECTOR



He highlighted the revitalisation of the mining industry as a major driver of growth, pointing to the commissioning of the Sentinel 3 (S3) expansion project at Kansanshi Mine, which is expected to produce 150,000 tonnes of copper annually. Mr. Simuuwe said this development is critical to Zambia’s target of producing three million tonnes of copper by 2031.





He further cited the revamping of Shaft 28 in Luanshya and other mining projects, noting that these initiatives have boosted output, created jobs and restored investor confidence in the sector.





ENERGY AND CLIMATE RESILIENCE



Mr. Simuuwe acknowledged that 2025 was a difficult year due to a severe drought that affected electricity generation and disrupted business operations. However, he said government interventions have stabilised the situation and set the country on a path towards improved energy security.





MANUFACTURING AND INDUSTRIALISATION



The UPND Media Director said the revival of the manufacturing sector has repositioned Zambia as a producer rather than an importer. He noted that the country is now manufacturing its own fertiliser, compared to the past when up to 90 percent was imported. He also revealed that Zambia has begun producing batteries, which are now being exported to eight countries.





AGRICULTURE AND MARKET ACCESS



Mr. Simuuwe said President Hichilema has signed market access agreements that have opened international markets for Zambian beef. He added that maize production has shifted to a year-round activity due to the expansion of irrigation farming, enhancing food security and farmer incomes.





SOCIAL SECTORS, EMPLOYMENT AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT



He stated that revenue from the revitalised manufacturing and mining sectors is being invested in education, job creation and skills development. This, he said, has enabled the employment of thousands of young people, while many others are benefiting from skills training programmes supported by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) across the country.





GOVERNANCE AND CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



Mr. Simuuwe also defended the enactment of the Constitution Amendment Act No. 13 of 2025, explaining that the reforms will promote fairer parliamentary representation through delimitation and enhance the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in decision-making processes.





He reaffirmed the UPND’s commitment to sustaining economic growth, inclusive development and improved livelihoods for all Zambians.



