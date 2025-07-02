SIMUUWE COMMENDS SOLAR PROJECT AS A MILESTONE FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has applauded the government’s continued commitment to economic transformation through renewable energy investment.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Simuuwe described the commissioning of the 100-megawatt solar power plant in Chisamba as a bold step towards sustainable development.





He stated that the project is already creating jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers, contributing to national income and household livelihoods.



Mr. Simuuwe noted that increased electricity generation will boost tax revenue and help fund key programs like the free education policy.





He praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to retain much of the power in Central Province, saying it will drive local economic empowerment.



The UPND Media Director also emphasized that the government’s energy reforms are not just about infrastructure, but about changing lives.





He cited Bloomberg’s projection of 6% economic growth and Zambia’s recognition as having the best-performing currency in the world.





Mr. Simuuwe urged commercial banks to lower interest rates to align with the improved macroeconomic environment and support business expansion.





He also condemned the delay in repatriating former President Edgar Lungu’s body, calling it a blow to Zambia’s dignity and sovereignty.





Mr. Simuuwe concluded by reaffirming the UPND’s commitment to inclusive development, social justice, and delivering real progress for the Zambian people.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM