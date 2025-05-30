SIMUUWE DISMISSES ALLEGATIONS OF SELFISHNESS IN THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed allegations of selfishness in the proposed constitutional amendments.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, UPND Media Director Mark Simuwe stated that the party will not engage in constitutional debates based on falsehoods.



Mr. Simuwe emphasized that the proposed amendments are intended to refine the country’s laws.





He reaffirmed that the proposed mixed-member proportional representation system is a progressive step and added that the ongoing delimitation process is designed to improve the lives of many citizens.





Addressing concerns about the adoption process for the Lumezi parliamentary seat, Mr. Simuwe asserted that the UPND has not broken any laws.



He dismissed claims that the party violated legal procedures by adopting a sitting district commissioner.





Meanwhile, Mr. Simuwe highlighted that the UPND government has improved the mining sector through the implementation of new policies and the revival of key operations.