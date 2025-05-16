Simuuwe Responds to Mumbi Phiri’s Remarks on Hot FM



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has responded to remarks made by Patriotic Front (PF) member Mumbi Phiri during her appearance on Hot Seat, a programme on Hot FM Radio.





In her comments, Ms. Phiri suggested that both President Hakainde Hichilema and Mr. Simuuwe harbored personal hatred toward former President Edgar Lungu.





In a measured response, Mr. Simuuwe expressed concern over the tone and language used during the broadcast, emphasizing the importance of maintaining responsible discourse, particularly from senior figures in society like Ms. Phiri whom she regards as a mother.





“It is not appropriate for parents and leaders to use such language on public platforms,” Mr. Simuuwe said. “Children and the general public listen to these programs, and we must all be mindful of the messages we send. We respectfully remind Ms. Phiri, as a mother and a senior politician, that she has a responsibility to promote unity and focus on strengthening the Tonse Alliance, which is currently facing challenges.”





Mr. Simuuwe refuted the suggestion of personal animosity towards Mr. Lungu, stressing that the UPND government is committed to the rule of law and justice for all.



“If there was any hatred toward Mr. Lungu, he would have been arrested the moment President Hichilema assumed office,” he said. “That has never been the case. Our priority has always been – and remains – the fight against corruption, irrespective of time, status, or political affiliation.”





He further reiterated that divisive language should not be used to shield anyone from accountability.



“Terms like ‘hatred’, ‘tribe’, or ‘political persecution’ should not be used to distract from the broader national interest, which is to ensure transparency, good governance, and development,” he added.





Mr. Simuuwe concluded by highlighting the progress made by the UPND government since taking office.





“We remain focused on delivering development in line with our party manifesto. To date, we have made significant progress, with around 90 percent of our goals already achieved,” he said.



(UPND Media Team)