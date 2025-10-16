Sinawo Thambo apologizes to Kenny Kunene following legal threat



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Sinawo Thambo has issued a public apology to Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene and retracted a series of social media posts that had sparked controversy.





The dispute began when Thambo, between October 8 and 10, 2025, shared posts on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that Kunene had paid R400,000 bail for Katiso “KT” Molefe, a suspect linked to the 2022 murder of DJ Sumbody. Thambo further claimed that Kunene was involved in irregular Rea Vaya bus tender dealings.





Kunene’s legal team swiftly responded with a five-page letter dated October 11, demanding that Thambo retract the posts and issue a public apology within 48 hours. The letter described Thambo’s statements as “defamatory, malicious, and unsubstantiated,” asserting that they were intended to damage Kunene’s reputation and public standing.





On October 14, Thambo complied by deleting the posts and posting a brief apology on X, “I withdraw posts made on 8 and 10 October 2025 about Mr Kenny Kunene and apologise for any harm caused. Ends.”





The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between the EFF and the PA, with both parties engaged in a broader political rivalry.





As of now, Kunene has not publicly commented on the apology, but sources close to him indicate satisfaction with the retraction.