SINCE 1975, WE HAVE REMAINED THE ONLY POLITICAL PARTY TO MAKE SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENTS IN POWER GENERATION. — PF SG RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA





By:Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Opposition Patriotic Front Party Has Asserted That It Remains The Only Political Party Since 1975 To Have Made Substantial Investments In Zambia’s Power Generation Sector.





Speaking On Diamond Tv’s Diamond Live Program, Pf Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda Pointed To The Kafue Gorge Lower Project, Valued At K2 Billion, As A Key Achievement Under The Party’s Leadership And Criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s Administration For What He Described As A Lack Of Tangible Investment In Alternative Energy Sources.





He Claimed That The Recently Commissioned 100-Megawatt Chisamba Solar Plant Was Initiated Under The Pf Government.





He Further Dismissed President Hichilema’s Recent National Address, Calling The Highlighted Successes “Mere Rhetoric,” And Challenged The Current Administration To Present Concrete Results In The Energy Sector.



