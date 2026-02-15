Singapore Government to introduce mandatory caning for scammers

Singapore is preparing to tighten penalties for scam-related offences, with mandatory caning now being considered under law.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said individuals convicted of serious scam offences could face a minimum of six strokes of the cane, in addition to jail terms and financial penalties.

“Offenders who commit scam, defined as cheating mainly by means of remote communication will be punished with at least 6 strokes of the cane,” Sim Ann explained.

The proposed changes come as Singapore steps up efforts to combat a surge in scam cases.

Authorities say scams have cost victims billions of dollars in recent years, while also causing significant emotional and psychological harm.

Officials argue that tougher punishment is necessary to strengthen deterrence. The government says the message is clear: scam-related crimes will no longer be treated lightly.

Singapore already imposes caning for certain serious offences, including violent crimes and some drug and immigration offences.

If approved, the new framework would expand its use to target large-scale or particularly harmful scam operations.

Further details on when the revised penalties could take effect are expected as legislative discussions continue.