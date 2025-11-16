Singer Akon says his wife should get zero spousal support

Akon is taking a firm stand in his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Tomeka, making it clear in newly filed court documents that he does not intend to pay her any spousal support.

According to the filings, the music star checked the option to terminate spousal support for Tomeka, his wife of twenty nine years. This move comes after Tomeka herself had requested support in her initial divorce petition filed in September. In a twist, she also asked the court not to award any support to Akon, suggesting that both parties are trying to protect their own finances.

In his response submitted on Friday at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Akon also asked for joint physical custody of their seventeen year old child. Tomeka, however, is requesting joint legal custody and full physical custody for herself.

The divorce proceedings arrive at a time when the singer has already been dealing with legal issues elsewhere. Just last week, he was arrested in Georgia for failing to appear in court after a charge of driving with a suspended license.

The divorce case continues to unfold as both parties navigate custody, finances, and the next steps in dissolving their long marriage.