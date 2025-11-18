Singer Dolly Parton accepts honorary Oscar from home after pulling out of ceremony

Legendary singer Dolly Parton delivered a warm, emotional virtual speech at the Governors Awards after receiving The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — an honorary Oscar recognizing her decades of philanthropy.

Parton was unable to attend the ceremony in Hollywood due to undisclosed health issues, but still showed up in true Dolly fashion, recording a charming message for the audience, Daily Mail reported.

The 79-year-old icon shared how deeply the honor meant to her, reflecting on her upbringing in a crowded home of 12 children and how her parents taught her the power of giving — even when there wasn’t much to give.

“From my heart to yours, I truly thank you,” she said.

“I grew up in a house with 12 kids… my mom and daddy showed me that the more you give, the more blessings come your way.”

Dolly added that she has spent her whole life trying to live by that example — and receiving an award for helping others felt like a blessing of a lifetime.

She also used the moment to express gratitude to her longtime friend and 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin, who introduced her at the event.

Parton told the Academy that the award only inspires her to do even more:

“It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up — and isn’t that what we’re here for?”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award has previously gone to Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Geena Davis, Tyler Perry, Michael J. Fox, Jerry Lewis, and Debbie Reynolds.

Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas were also honored with honorary Oscars at the event.

Cruise received a standing ovation after delivering a passionate speech about the magic of cinema and why storytelling remains the heart of his life and career.