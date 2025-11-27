Singer Mayerly Díaz, 32, has d!ed of a sudden heart attack following a cosmetic surgery

Singer Mayerly Díaz, 32, has d!ed of a sudden heart attack following a cosmetic procedure.

Mother-of-two Díaz suffered a medical emergency. Reports suggest the cardiac arrest may have been linked to severe complications from the cosmetic procedure.

She had recently undergone the procedure at a clinic in Bogotá, Colombia, in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 22.

Mayerly, whose music spanned both pop and local folk genres, d!ed while being treated at a hospital in Facatativá after complications arose.

She was originally from La Sierra, in the Quipile municipality, and leaves behind two children, aged 11 and 13.

Dubbed locally “The Voice of Quipile”, her musical journey began at just 14. Her rendition of No supiste perder – You Didn’t Know How to Lose – has 58,000 views on YouTube. Her music video for Con tus chiros a otra parte – Take Your Cash Somewhere Else – was released only last week.

Her manager and close friend, Néstor, said: “Her voice and passion for music represented all our people. We will remember her for her humility and the joy she brought in every song.”

The specific cosmetic procedure she underwent has not been widely disclosed. The news of her de@th has been shared by local media, El Tiempo, who claim there will be an “immediate and rigorous investigation” into her de@th.

Mayerly’s cousin, Leidy Díaz, took to social media, issuing a heartfelt tribute, saying: “I still can’t believe it, my dear cousin. We grew up together, we fought together since we were little. You’ve left my heart in a thousand pieces, you’ve taken my soul with you, I will love you forever and as I always told you.

“I was so proud of you.’ I will love you forever.”

Meanwhile, one friend said: “Great friend and colleague, we’re going to miss you. It’s not a goodbye, it’s see you soon. God have you in his holy glory. We carry you in the heart with respect and admiration.”

The Mayor’s Office of Quipile also released a statement, saying: “We deeply regret the passing of Mayerly Díaz. The administration led by Mayor Efraín Medina Valero expresses its most sincere condolences and solidarity to her family, friends, and loved ones.

“In these moments of sorrow, we offer our prayers to God for her eternal rest and send a message of hope and strength. May she rest in peace.”

An organisation Mayerly had a close working relationship with said: “A deep sadness grips the municipality of Quipile and the Cundinamarca region following the untimely passing of regional popular music singer Mayerly Díaz, known as the voice of Quipile, who d!ed at the age of 32 in the early hours of Saturday, November 22.”

Fans have also taken to social media to pay tribute.