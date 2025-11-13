Singer Miguel recounts doing drugs with his father

During an appearance on the Tuesday episode of the Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim podcast, singer Miguel opened up about doing drugs with his father and why his dad tabled that offer to him.

Per Complex, Miguel, 40, said that though his father initially told him that they could try it together, he waited until adulthood before giving drugs a shot. He also provided some context on why his dad had told him that they could do drugs together.

“This is the coolest sh*t about my dad. My dad was like, ‘Now son, if you ever do decide to do drugs, do them with me,’” the How Many Drinks? singer recalled. “He was like, ‘Because then you’ll be safe and I can make sure you’re okay. I’ll tell you everything you want to know about what it may make you feel and how it may make you feel.”

“‘But at least I’ll be able to see if anything goes wrong, I’ll see you through,’” he also told Nwodim. “’And I got you. You could you can you can trust you’re in safe hands.’”

Despite the offer from his dad, the 40-year-old disclosed that it never actually happened, though they ultimately did that later.

“And honestly, I would say it’s so much more fun to do anything like your drugs, drinking, whatever, with family,” Miguel said.

The singer, in a different appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, touched on consuming magic mushrooms, saying that it has taken him on psychedelic trips that are “mostly good,” Complex reported.

“The best ones are always outside, though,” he stated. “Either by water or in the forest kind of vibe. Maybe not in the forest, but like the sky is out. You know what I mean? Like you’re looking at the trees, you’re like, ‘Wow, we really are one.’”