Singer Usher Files $4.9M Lawsuit Against His “Friends” Over Failed Atlanta Restaurant

Superstar singer Usher Raymond IV is now locked in a multimillion-dollar legal battle with former business partners after a failed restaurant venture in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood. According to a lawsuit filed Nov. 14 in Fulton County, the Grammy-winning artist is demanding at least $4.9 million in damages tied to a real estate deal he says went wrong. The case centers on a planned restaurant and lounge called Homage ATL, which was supposed to be developed on a Piedmont Road property priced at $6.3 million.

Court filings claim that in 2024, Usher was approached by three associates seeking investment in the restaurant project. The suit says Usher declined to become an equity partner but agreed to loan them $1.7 million so they could purchase the property. Records show the trio later returned $1 million after the deal fell apart, but the remaining funds were never paid back. Usher alleges the borrowers were obligated to repay the full amount once the purchase collapsed and are now in breach of their agreement.

According to Hot 97, the lawsuit gained traction online, and longtime Usher collaborator and Grammy-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox publicly addressed speculation that he was deeply involved. Cox released a statement on Instagram, sharing old photos of himself with Usher and explaining that he was pulled into a business situation he did not manage. He wrote that he has “learned a lot recently” about choosing partners wisely and noted that he is “in the middle of a failed deal that I didn’t orchestrate,” distancing himself from the core allegations.

Cox further clarified that he is only a passive minority shareholder in the company mentioned in the filing, stressing that he played no role in structuring the disputed transaction. His attorneys, he said, informed him of the lawsuit only recently, and he emphasized that he is not involved in the ongoing legal process. According to Cox, early reporting made it appear as though he was a central figure, but he expects “both sides” to confirm publicly that his role was minimal.

Wanting to quiet rumors of tension between the two longtime collaborators, Cox assured fans that his “27-year friendship with Usher remains fully intact.” His message, accompanied by nostalgic images of the pair, was aimed at reinforcing that the lawsuit has not damaged their personal or professional bond. He reiterated that the situation is “unfortunate,” but that misinterpretations should not be taken as evidence of a rift.

Cox ended his statement by thanking supporters for their patience and understanding as the legal matter continues in Fulton County. He noted that he cannot share additional details at this time but expressed confidence that his reputation will remain intact once all facts are reviewed. Meanwhile, Usher’s lawsuit proceeds as he seeks to recover the remaining loan balance and additional damages tied to the abandoned Buckhead restaurant project.