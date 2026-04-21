Sinister Pattern: 11 Top U.S. Scientists in Nuclear, Aerospace, and Space Programs Dead or Missing – James Comer Sounds Alarm on National Security Threat

Sinister Pattern: 11 Top U.S. Scientists in Nuclear, Aerospace, and Space Programs Dead or Missing – Comer Sounds Alarm on National Security Threat





House Oversight Chairman James Comer is treating the shocking deaths and disappearances of 11 high-level American scientists as a serious national security crisis, not random tragedy.





These experts, many with top security clearances, worked on critical nuclear, aerospace, and space programs vital to America’s defense and technological edge. Over the past three years, they’ve vanished or turned up dead under mysterious circumstances – a pattern too glaring to ignore.





In a Fox News appearance, Comer didn’t mince words: “It does appear that there’s a high possibility that something sinister is taking place here.”





He added, “Congress is very concerned about this. Our committee is making this one of our priorities now because we view this as a national security threat.”





Comer slammed the lack of coordination between federal agencies, saying poor information sharing has left dangerous gaps. He stressed it’s “very unlikely that this is a coincidence” and called for immediate action.





The House Oversight Committee has fired off letters demanding briefings from the FBI, Department of Energy, Pentagon, and NASA. They’re digging into every detail to uncover if foreign adversaries or internal threats are targeting America’s best minds.





Comer urged anyone with information to come forward and warned personnel in sensitive nuclear research to stay vigilant. “This is pretty serious stuff,” he said, signaling the committee won’t let bureaucracy or silence bury the truth.





While some dismiss this as coincidence, the facts on the ground – cleared scientists gone without explanation – point to a grave risk to U.S. security. Comer and Oversight Republicans are right to force answers before more talent disappears. America’s edge in nukes, rockets, and space can’t afford these losses. The investigation is underway, and the public deserves full transparency on who – or what – is behind it.