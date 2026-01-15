SINKAMBA DEFENDS ARCHBISHOP BANDA OVER VEHICLE DONATION



People’s Pact Vice President-Strategy and Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has come to the defence of Archbishop of Lusaka Dr. Alick Banda, stating that the Catholic cleric should not be harassed for receiving a donated motor vehicle, as clergy have historically received gifts from individuals and institutions.





Mr. Sinkamba said Archbishop Banda is not the first church leader to benefit from donations, noting that such gestures are common and have been publicly acknowledged in the past.





“Archbishop Banda is not the first clergyman in this country to receive a gift from people. Churches and priests have, over the years, benefited from donations by well-meaning citizens, including politicians, without any controversy,” Mr. Sinkamba said.





He cited former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Kwacha Member of Parliament, Mr. Joseph Malanji, who openly donated several vehicles to Churches, Cooperatives and Police Stations in Kitwe.





According to records, Mr. Malanji donated 30-seater Rosa buses to Kitwe’s United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kwacha East Congregation and St. Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish.





Additionally, Our Lady of Africa Parish Priest, Fr. Benedict Ng’andwe, received and blessed another 30-seater Rosa bus donated by Mr. Malanji.





Mr. Malanji further donated a Mercedes-Benz S350 saloon Car to Fr. Ng’andwe, with the vehicles officially handed over after church services at the respective congregations.





Mr. Sinkamba said the precedent shows that donations to churches are not unusual and should not be politicised.





“To single out Archbishop Banda for receiving a Toyota Hilux is unfair and misleading. If we did not question such donations in the past, there is no justification to harass him now,” he said.



He urged the public to respect the autonomy of the Church and refrain from dragging religious leaders into unnecessary controversy, adding that receiving a donation does not compromise a clergyman’s moral or spiritual authority.



