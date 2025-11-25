SINKAMBA QUESTIONS “MYSTERIOUS” 420,000 NEW VOTERS IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE

………. RAISES FEARS OF PARALLEL REGISTRATION





Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has sounded the alarm over a shocking claim attributed to Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa, suggesting that the province has allegedly registered 420,000 new voters a figure far above the numbers officially released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





Sinkamba said the announcement raises the spectre of two parallel voter registration exercises: the legitimate, nationwide process conducted by ECZ, and another “known only to the UPND government”.





He pointed to ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro’s last official update on 18 November 2025, which reported a total of 1,028,503 new registrations across the entire country, with Southern Province accounting for only 143,397 new voters at that time.





According to ECZ’s own figures, the provinces with the highest new registrations so far were the Copperbelt (165,848), followed by Southern Province (143,397), and Lusaka (120,026). Sinkamba stressed that the Commission has not issued any further update since then making Nanjuwa’s figure “statistically impossible”.





He argued that unless ECZ publicly disowns the minister’s statement, the country risks entering the 2026 General Election with “two different voters’ registers” in Southern Province one compiled by ECZ, and another allegedly compiled by political actors.





Sinkamba described the situation as “deeply suspicious” and warned that such inconsistencies could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.





He called on the Commission to urgently clarify the matter, stating that transparency is the only way to prevent a potential electoral crisis.



©️ KUMWESU | November 24, 2025