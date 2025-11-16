Sir Wicknell Chivhayo brags about meeting African presidents, says he’s a brand of Strategic power

Businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has stirred fresh debate after claiming that African presidents seek to meet him because he represents influence, wealth, and strategic power. Posting on his X account, Chivhayo described himself as a continental brand whose presence transcends borders and politics.

“Few figures have captured the public imagination quite like Sir Wicknell Chivhayo. To his critics, he’s flamboyant. To his top fans, he’s fearless. But to African presidents? He’s a man worth meeting,” the post read.

Chivhayo said his reputation is built on high-stakes deals, luxury philanthropy, and empowerment initiatives, including gifting luxury cars to artists and supporting community projects.

He attributed presidential interest to his strategic business acumen, citing his involvement in multimillion-dollar energy and infrastructure projects.

“Presidents recognize this. They see in him a conduit for investment, influence, and execution,” the post stated.

Chivhayo claimed his reach spans Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, and the DRC, positioning him as a continental connector capable of navigating political and economic spheres with ease.

He also highlighted his social media influence as a form of soft power, capable of shaping narratives and elevating causes.

“Influence isn’t just about money, it’s about meaning. Leaders take note,” he wrote.

In a continent where access to capital and networks can make or break national projects, Chivhayo positioned himself as a charismatic and consistently relevant figure.

“African presidents don’t meet him because he’s flashy. They meet him because he’s effective. And in today’s Africa, effectiveness is the currency of power,” the post concluded.