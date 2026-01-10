Sishuwa Sishuwa on Propaganda Against Him

Sishuwa on Propaganda Against Him



Are you this dumb or you are just pretending? Please stop distorting what I say. If you lack comprehension skills, let me know so that I can see how best to help you. I do not mind being criticised. As a matter of fact, I prefer criticism to praise because the former allows me to learn, to grow, to change.





What I do not accept is the tendency to manufacture positions for me and to then proceed to criticise me over something that I never actually said but which is falsely attributed to me. I see many people do this. Some even call me names over a thing they have falsely attributed to me either out of ignorance, their lack of comprehension skills, or a deep seated commitment to misrepresenting my stated position.

I take the time to read and understand what others say in response to what I put out. What disappoints me most is the failure to read and understand what has been said before responding, the lack of intellectual curiosity among many of us that would allow one to see beyond the obvious, and the tendency to misattribute things to me. Just because you don’t understand a thing does not mean the said thing is untrue. Often times, I just pity such people, ignore them, and move on. It remains my conviction that what is said about us is not as important as what we know about ourselves, how we respond to what has been said, and the weight that we attach to that sentiment.



Please get me right: criticise me. I do not mind at all. I live criticism. I just ask that you criticise me for what I actually said, not what you think I said. If you do not clearly understand what I have said, ask for clarification. That is why I am here. It is wrong what you lot repeatedly do: distorting what I say and proceeding to attack me over what I never said. Let us take what you have just posted as an example.



“Remember he [Sishuwa] said HH will go mad of her doesn’t see ECL body”.



Using this position falsely attributed to me, you then proceeded to present me as a person who posts things that are not credible. This is, from all points of view, most unfortunate. It is evil because a person who only reads your post will go away thinking I said what you claim I said.



The truth is that this is not what I said. What I said is this:



“If there is substance to occult-linked rumours that Hakainde Hichilema may run mad or die unless he sees the body of Edgar Lungu by 5 September, then the president is, after today’s court developments, slowly running out of time. Lungu died on 5 June.”



Source: x.com/ssishuwa/statu…



Show me where I used the word “will” in the text above. Nowhere. Those accusing me of saying what I did not say are even ignoring the very first word of the post – IF – and replacing ‘may’ with ‘will’. If they are not purposely misunderstanding what I said, then their lack of basic comprehension skills is a pandemic. I should not be blamed for this.





Moreover, the use of the word IF suggested that I did not believe the rumours myself. I even explicitly stated this point on the same day when someone asked: “I do not believe there is a possibility for such a thing to happen because I do not believe in the occult. The one who believes in witchcraft is the one who is affected.”





Source: x.com/ssishuwa/statu…



I note the coordinated effort to delegitimise and discredit me, but please do it by exposing the flaws in my argument or stated point of view. Although I do not hesitate to advance my opinion, I also retain the intellectual integrity of one who is willing to abandon their point of view if its weakness is shown.





I imagine that despite showing you that what you posted or attributed to me is false, you won’t have the decency to admit your wrong and say sorry as part of promoting the culture of informed public debate. I can only make one request: Please stop distorting what I say. Just stop!